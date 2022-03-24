CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a shooting in Wissinoming Thursday night. Police say he was an innocent bystander.

It all started when suspects were trying to break into a car on the 6200 block of Mulberry Street.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Photographer Traveling Throughout Ukraine To Show Pain, Suffering Caused By Russia's Attacks

Officers say a man confronted the suspects and gunfire erupted.

READ MORE: Police: Dollar General Manager Shoots, Kills Attempted Robber Inside North Philadelphia Store

They say the 15-year-old was across the street carrying a case of water and was hit twice.

MORE NEWS: Opening Statements Held Thursday In Kenyatta Johnson Corruption Trial

No arrests have been made.