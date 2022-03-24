Family Members Discover Relative Shot To Death Inside Home In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot to death inside of his Philadelphia home. His family returned hours later to make the gruesome discovery on Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives are now interviewing family members and neighbors hoping to figure out how this man ended up shot and killed inside of his own home in Frankford.

Police say his body was discovered in the kitchen by family members. It appears he was shot in the face.

The man was found on the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue. Police were called to the scene by family just after 12:30 a.m. Homicide detectives are now processing that scene.

CBS3 has been told they have already found spent shell casings and a cellphone.

Investigators also say it appears the home was ransacked and that the victim may have been dead for hours before he was discovered.

Eyewitnesses told police they heard gunshots late Wednesday night. So now, police are hoping those eyewitnesses, as well as nearby cameras, will provide vital leads.

“We did find some cameras in the area,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Homicide detectives, crime scene personnel are processing the scene, hopefully, family members and witnesses inside the property can help identify exactly what happened, and hopefully these cameras recorded something.”

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity. They say he was a 58-year-old man who lived at that location with his family.

So far, there’s no motive for the attack or arrests.

