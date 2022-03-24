PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While there’s never a wrong time to chow down on a cheesesteak, it’s definitely the right day on Thursday. Today is National Cheesesteak Day.

Philadelphia hot dog vendors Pat and Harry Oliveri are credited with creating the cheesesteak back in the 1930s.

Below, is a list of spots in the region to grab Philadelphia’s signature sandwich:

Angelo’s Pizzeria

736 S 9th Street, Philadelphia

Good luck getting through on the phone, but if you can, you’re in luck. Angelo’s serves up some of the best cheesesteaks in the city on bread made fresh every day in-house.

Max’s Steaks

3653 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

If you head north in the city, Max’s is the place to be. You might recognize the establishment from the Rocky Sequels, Creed I and II.

Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop

630 South Street, Philadelphia

People who like whiz on their cheesesteak, meet Woodrow’s. The sandwich shop makes their cheesesteak with a homemade truffle whiz that compliments the flavor of the steak and soaks into the roll. The cherry pepper mayo is also delicious if you’re into that.

Delco Steaks

2567 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Delaware County

Delco Steaks also has locations in Folsom and inside the Wells Fargo Center, but their original location is in Broomall. The sandwich is a little pricey, but that’s the only negative. They don’t skimp, and cooper sharp is essential when ordering their steaks.

Dalessandro’s

600 Wendover St, Philadelphia

Located in the city’s Roxborough section, some say Dalessandro’s is the best cheesesteak in the city. Last year, the shop modernized its ordering system so you don’t have to squeeze shoulder-to-shoulder in the tiny shop.

John’s Roast Pork

14 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia

John’s is an iconic sandwich shop in South Philly. If you go with a friend, split a cheesesteak and a roast pork sandwich and thank me later.

Oregon Steaks

2654 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

If you’re leaving the stadiums and craving a cheesesteak, Oregon isn’t too far away. The shop is also open 24 hours.

Steve’s Prince Of Steaks

7200 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia

Steve’s has multiple locations, but the original is located in Northeast Philadelphia. The Northeast institution has been serving up its quality ribeye on sandwiches since 1980.

Mike’s BBQ

1703 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. There’s a barbeque place on this cheesesteak list. That’s because Mike’s puts its own spin on the Philly classic.

They make a brisket cheesesteak that might be one of the best sandwiches in the city. They serve it with a cooper sharp whiz and onions.

Oh Brother

206 Market Street, Philadelphia

Oh Brother offers a traditional cheesesteak, but I’d recommend another option. They make a French onion cheesesteak with a creamy horseradish sauce, caramelized onions, and swiss cheese. The ingredients all compliment each other so well. If you’re a big French onion soup person, you’ll love this sandwich.

Donkey’s Place

1223 Haddon Avenue, Camden, New Jersey

Across the bridge in New Jersey, Donkey’s does their cheesesteaks differently. Instead of the traditional long roll, the shop puts meat, cheese, and onions on a poppy seed roll.

The late Anthony Bourdain once said it might be the best cheesesteak in the area.