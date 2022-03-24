PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers. The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit.

Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking.

“He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law.

Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early Monday morning Martin Mack and Branden Sisca were Pennsylvania state troopers. The funeral for Mack will be held next Thursday.

The third victim of the crash was 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

“He was trying to do better for his life because the last time I see him in person, he was in Puerto Rico trying to find a job,” Perez said.

Speaking with Eyewitness News, Perez said Oliveras had just landed at Philadelphia International Airport when he started making his way to Allentown on foot.

“He was going to his mother’s house,” Perez said.

State police say Mack and Sisca were dispatched to help Oliveras as he was walking near Lincoln Financial Field. It was there where officials say an SUV driven by 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb struck all three men.

“I would say I feel bad for her because she’s too young. She only 21 years old,” Perez said.

Perez says Oliveras was most recently living in Boston.

She reacted to news that the driver reportedly admitted to drinking before the crash and now faces a lengthy list of charges including murder.

Sources close to the investigation reveal Webb’s blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit at the time of the crash.

“She had a good life, but now, she has to do time in jail for no reason,” Perez said.

Police say they’re looking into posts the suspect allegedly made on social media. She is being held without bail.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei contributed to this report.