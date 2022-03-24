Funeral Scheduled Next Week For Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Mack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A funeral is scheduled next week for one of the Pennsylvania State troopers killed in the crash on I-95. The mass for trooper Martin Mack will begin at 11 a.m. next Thursday at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Tullytown.
St. Michael's can hold 1,200 people in the upper church and another 800 in the basement, according to Rev. Dennis Mooney.
State and local police are working out the parking arrangements for the service.
More information will be released in the coming days.