PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Derek Barnett isn’t leaving the Birds’ nest after all. The Eagles on Thursday said Barnett signed a two-year contract to return to the team.
The Eagles drafted the 25-year-old with the 14th overall draft pick in 2017.
Roster Move: Eagles have signed DE Derek Barnett to a two-year contract.
Barnett started 45 of his 64 career games with the Eagles and has 21½ sacks in his five-year career.
Last season, the defensive end recorded just 2 sacks in 15 games. Discipline has been an issue for the DE, however. In his career, Barnett has taken 26 accepted penalties, according to pro-football-reference, including eight last season.
Barnett will return to the Eagles as the second member of the 2017 first-round draft class to sign with Philadelphia this free agency. Camden native and Temple product Haason Reddick signed a three-year contract when free agency opened.
Reddick was drafted one pick ahead of Barnett in 2017.