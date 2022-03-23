PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Months after a Temple University student was shot and killed during a robbery, plus other incidents of gun violence near campus as well as parents raising the alarm about safety, the college is making some changes to help calm the community. The university released its list on Wednesday night.

Temple University leaders met with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday. They came up with new strategies to tackle gun violence and keep the students safe.

“It’s nice and securing to know that this is one of the administration’s top priorities,” one student said.

Curbing violence in and around campus.

Temple University is stepping up security and adding new strategies to tackle crime.

“We live in a pretty dangerous area, so I feel like it’s necessary for them to increase security and all like that,” another student said.

Some strategies include a security upgrade grant program for landlords to add cameras and install lighting, increased campus and city patrols — nearly doubling the number of officers — a neighborhood watch program to help patrol neighborhoods, and more housing on and near campus will be available to students.

The university will relocate students for the remainder of the semester.

“We all live together so we pretty much don’t leave the house unless one of us is at least with another person,” a student said.

“On campus, I feel relatively safe, but at times walking home, depending on the time of night, if I’m by myself or with people, it can depend,” another student said. “I will say there has been an increased presence of police lately.”

Students tell Eyewitness News they are hopeful that these measures are here to stay.

“Whenever an incident occurs, it seems like there’s an increased police force for a couple of days or maybe a weekend and then things kind of die down,” a student said. “But I feel like this definitely illustrates a further precaution being taken.”

They feel these new measures will even give their parents peace of mind.

“Like knowing that there’s more security happening and a lot more people looking out for the students on campus, I feel like it puts families at ease and it puts a lot of the students at ease as well,” a student said.

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey will audit the campus safety services. That will begin next month.