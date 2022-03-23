HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Body armor that was scheduled to be destroyed in Pennsylvania is now going to Ukraine. State police and Capitol police are donating nearly 100 ballistic vests and fifty helmets.
The protective gear is nearly expired, but has been tested and is still effective.
It's not going to the Ukrainian army, but to humanitarian and emergency workers.
"This will go to basically EMS folks, police, fire, people who find themselves in the line of fire and would otherwise be without protection," Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Wolf is working with federal partners to obtain regulatory approval for the donation.