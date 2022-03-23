Man Shot In Neck, Killed In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in the neck in North Philadelphia. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday along Hutchinson Street.
At this point, it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here