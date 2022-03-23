PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say the victim was walking along Cecil B. Moore Avenue, near 19th Street, when he passed a group of kids.
One in a hooded sweatshirt shot fired multiple shots at him, striking him once in the left thigh. The juveniles then ran away.
The shooting happened Monday.
The victim is expected to be OK.
