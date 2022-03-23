MAPLE GLEN, Pa. (CBS) – A former Montgomery County Catholic school principal has been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands from his school to pay for personal expenses, including his rent and a vacation. Authorities say 56-year-old John C. McGrath stole more than $25,000 from Our Lady of Mercy Regional Catholic School in Maple Glen.
The school contacted Upper Dublin Police on Nov. 4, 2021, regarding an internal investigation that indicated McGrath had been stealing school funds over a period of time.
Police found McGrath had made unauthorized payments for personal expenses, a vacation and entertainment expenses using school credit cards totaling $25,436.54.
He allegedly used the school credit card 76 times to pay for restaurants, bars, Door Dash, Uber, hotel stays, and purchases on Amazon, some of which were gifted to a teacher at the school. He also made additional payments with the card via Venmo.
Investigators say in mid-2020, McGrath collected $1,200 via his personal Venmo account from school families in order to purchase “OLM Strong” T-shirts; that money was never transferred to the school coffers.
McGrath is facing multiple felonies. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says McGrath was placed on leave from his position at the school in the fall of 2021 and a unanimous decision was then reached that he not return.