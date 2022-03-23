PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The woman charged in the I-95 crash that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and another man has a new court date. Jayana Webb’s preliminary hearing was postponed until April 5. Her attorney says he needs more time to prepare.

A judge denied her bail, so she remains in jail.

Meanwhile, thin blue line flags fly in solemn tribute to the troopers at the crash site on I-95 South, near the Broad Street Exit, in honor of the two troopers, 33-year-old Martin Mack and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, killed in the line of duty.

Newly released audio from police dispatch reveals more on the life-saving efforts made to help the troopers and man struck by the suspected drunk driver.

Philadelphia police realized something was wrong when the troopers stopped speaking on their radio.

Dispatcher: “Southbound I-95 at Broad Street. Possible auto accident. Getting a non-response from the officers.”

State police say 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb, was driving under the influence when she fatally struck the troopers, who were trying to get a pedestrian into the back of their cruiser to safety.

Officer: “Looks like a trooper might be down. Uh, they’re doing CPR on him right now. It’s two troopers down.”

The pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, was also killed.

Troopers shut down the southbound lanes of traffic for hours during the investigation.

On Tuesday, Webb was arraigned on charges of murder, DUI and a long list of other crimes.

Webb’s lawyer Michael Walker is urging the public to avoid rushing to judgment.

“She’s distraught, to say the least. Certainly, she’s distraught for the situation she’s in, but more so the car that she was driving stuck three people and those three people are now dead, and that’s a sobering feeling,” attorney Michael Walker said.

During her arraignment Tuesday, the judge read a statement in which Webb admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage prior to the crash.

The judge ordered her held without bail, but Webb’s attorney says his client deserves bail, despite the serious charges against her.

“At this point, I don’t see the need to hold this young lady, 22 years old, until the case comes to trial. And that’s if there is a trial. We’re talking about one year, two years, maybe three years down the line and to hold her without bail almost obliterates the notion of the presumption of innocence,” Walker said.

Police say they’re looking into posts the suspect allegedly made on social media in the moments leading up to the crash.

No word yet on when the funerals will be for the fallen troopers.