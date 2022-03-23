PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey tweeted he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Casey says he gets tested on a regular basis and has no symptoms.
“This is a reminder that the pandemic is not over,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please get vaccinated and boosted.”
I test regularly for COVID-19, and late this afternoon, I tested positive with a breakthrough case. I’m grateful to be asymptomatic but, per CDC guidance, I will isolate for 5 days. This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted.
— Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) March 22, 2022
The news came after Casey spoke with Eyewitness News about Philadelphia receiving $98 million in funding due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.
Areas like Delaware and Montgomery County will also receive federal funding.