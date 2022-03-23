CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey tweeted he tested positive for COVID on Tuesday. Casey says he gets tested on a regular basis and has no symptoms.

“This is a reminder that the pandemic is not over,” he wrote in a tweet. “Please get vaccinated and boosted.”

The news came after Casey spoke with Eyewitness News about Philadelphia receiving $98 million in funding due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida. 

Areas like Delaware and Montgomery County will also receive federal funding.