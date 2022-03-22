PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two juveniles were taken into police custody on Sunday after allegedly damaging buses and other equipment owned by the School District of Philadelphia. They’re accused of damaging $60,000 worth of property.
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Woodhaven Road around 7:15 p.m. in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy knowingly gained access to the property and were not permitted or authorized to be on the grounds owned by the school district.
Officials say the juveniles were both observed intentionally damaging equipment.
The incident is under investigation.