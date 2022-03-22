PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is offering a warning following the deaths of two state troopers and a pedestrian who were killed by an allegedly impaired driver.
They say scammers are calling people and pretending to raise money for the families of the troopers killed.
In a statement, the PSTA says, "The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania State Troopers."
The deadly crash happened on I-95 South near the Broad Street exit and the sports complex in Philadelphia around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the troopers, 33-year-old Martin Mack and 29-year-old Branden Sisca, were trying to get a pedestrian who was walking on I-95 in South Philly to safety when an SUV struck and killed all three of them.
Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Webb was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash and is facing a long list of charges, including third-degree murder.