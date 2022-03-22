PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A historic donation for Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. The group received its largest one-time gift ever.
MacKenzie Scott is giving the group $5 million with no strings attached.
It's part of a $463 million gift to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country.
“This transformational $5 million represents so much more than a generous donation,” Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia COE Corinne O’Connell said. “With this catalytic gift, MacKenzie Scott is signaling that she believes in Habitat Philadelphia’s vision of a city where everyone has a decent place to live.”
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia will use the money to help build and repair homes in the city.
Scott has donated billions since she divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos three years ago.