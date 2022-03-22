PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police have identified and charged the driver accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian along I-95 in South Philadelphia on Monday. Twenty-one-year-old Jayana Tanae is facing numerous charges including three counts of murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police said 33-year-old Trooper Martin F. Mack and 29-year-old Trooper Branden T. Sisca were responding to a call of a man walking along Southbound I-95 near the sports complex just before 1 a.m. As they were attempting to put the man into custody, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed struck all three men.

“The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95,” Pennsylvania State Police Capt. James Kemm said.

Police add that’s when passersby jumped in.

“There were some witnesses attempting CPR on the troopers on the left side of the road,” Kemm said.

But they didn’t make it. Chopper 3 found car parts scattered on the highway.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday is a sad day for the commonwealth.

“There are three families mourning the loss of loved ones,” Wolf said. “There are friends mourning those losses, colleagues, all of us. It’s a reminder for the state troopers of what a heroic thing that they do for us each and every day. They lay their lives on the line for all of us, every day.”

Trooper Branden Sisca leaves behind a wife and unborn child, according to the Trappe Fire Co. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/A87CSGWkKy pic.twitter.com/ZoaYXmolpT — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 21, 2022

Police say Tanae’s vehicle stopped a short distance later after she also struck a barrier.

The pedestrian was identified as 28-year-old Reyes Rivera Oliveras, of Allentown.

