By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles are getting ready for next month’s NFL draft. Now you can have a front-row seat for the action.

The Birds announced Tuesday they are hosting a draft party at Lincoln Financial Field for the first round on April 28.

The Eagles have three first-round picks, so there could be a lot of activity. Draft Party activities include stadium and Eagles locker room tours, field access (weather permitting), appearances by Eagles Cheerleaders and SWOOP, free face painting and much more.

Tickets cost $10 and the money goes to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

