PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — National Cheesesteak Day is Thursday, but Philadelphia International Airport has decided that isn’t enough. They’re celebrating Philly’s favorite sandwich all week long.
On Tuesday, Eagles legend Brian Dawkins took part in a private tasting at Chickie’s and Pete’s in the D-E connector.
Pat Olivieri, a hot dog vendor, is credited with creating the cheesesteak in 1930 after he threw some beef on his grill to make a sandwich. Olivieri is the namesake of Pat’s King of Steaks, located at 1237 E Passyunk Ave in South Philadelphia.
Tourists flood Passyunk Avenue to devour cheesesteaks from Pat’s and Geno’s, which is across the street, all year round.