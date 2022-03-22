PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will receive $98 million in funding for disaster relief and economic revitalization due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced on Tuesday. Pennsylvania will receive an additional $23 million.

The funding will be used to restore infrastructure and housing. The storm impacted nearly 1,200 homes in southeastern Pennsylvania and caused $117 million in damage to public infrastructure in the region, according to a release.

“The destruction that Hurricane Ida brought to Pennsylvania was shocking. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the Vine Street Expressway flooding – I never thought I would see anything like that in my lifetime,” Casey said in a release. “This funding will be instrumental in helping the city of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania continue recovery efforts and support residents whose homes and businesses were impacted by Ida. Seven months after the storm, many Pennsylvanians are still cleaning up and rebuilding. I will continue fighting to bring infrastructure funding to Pennsylvania and work with my colleagues to pass commonsense legislation that addresses the catastrophic effects of the climate crisis.”

The funding came from a distribution of Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery, according to a release.

The funding will go directly to the state and city, which will then distribute the funds to residents, businesses, state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and economic development agencies

The most impacted areas affected in southeastern Pennsylvania by Ida were Delaware County, Montgomery County, and Philadelphia.