VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The 11th-seeded Villanova Wildcats are taking on 3-seed Michigan in the women’s NCAA Tournament Monday evening.

The university really transforms around this time of year. There’s a DJ and a massive watch party and on Monday, it’s not about the men, it’s all about the women.

The women’s basketball team will face the University of Michigan Wolverines. If they win they will advance to the Sweet 16.

Students say they’ll be cheering them on because what could be better than having two teams make it to the next round?

“I think it’s cool that both women’s and men are playing Michigan. I think it creates like a fun rivalry and I’m excited,” a student said.

“The school spirit is like nothing else. The entire Belle Air Terrace, where we are right now, is completely packed. We have people standing all over the place, sitting on railings. You have people everywhere and the crowd, everyone goes absolutely crazy once it gets closer to the end of the game. Any three-pointers or anything like that,” Joshua Coogle said.