PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Speculation is heating up that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will make another run for president. On Monday. he was in New Hampshire speaking at an event called Politics and Eggs.
Christie says it’s time for Republicans to move forward from the 2020 campaign.
“It’s over and we as a party need to move forward. We can’t look backwards. We can’t be a party of vindictiveness and vendettas. We cannot be a party of settling scores for me. We have to be a party of creating opportunity and inspiration for us,” Christie said.
Christie unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.