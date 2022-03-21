ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s only the first full day of spring, but officials in Atlantic City are looking ahead to a big event this summer. The mayor announced Monday the city will host Diner en Blanc later this year.
This is the first time any city in New Jersey will host the popular event.READ MORE: 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show Preview: 'In Full Bloom' To Feature Inspirational Learning Gardens, Food Bazaar, And Kids' Cocoon & Play Space
You may have seen the dinner in Philadelphia over the last nine years. Everyone dresses in white from head to toe for an outdoor dining experience.READ MORE: Fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper Branden Sisca Remembered As 'Tireless Leader,' Volunteer Fire Chief In Trappe
The exact date has not been announced yet and the location is kept secret until the last minute.MORE NEWS: 2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Pedestrian Killed In Crash Along I-95 In South Philly; DUI Investigation Underway
Click here to register now.