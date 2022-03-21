PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.
They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club.
The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police.
Investigators say both returned fire.
The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries.
If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.