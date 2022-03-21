PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A general contractor has been charged with bilking more than $400,000 from clients. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has arrested Juan Rodriguez, owner of DSV Construction Services, LLC.
“From 2017 through 2021, Rodriguez defrauded at least 10 individuals in and around Philadelphia by taking money, doing part of the work and walking off the job with little to no explanation,” Anthony Gil, of the Philadelphia DAO Economic Crimes Unit, said.
The district attorney’s office has charged Rodriguez with multiple counts of home improvement fraud, theft by deception, and other charges.