PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In June, FDR Park will transform as the Philadelphia Flower Show “In Full Bloom” takes over. And for the second time in its nearly 200 year history, it will be held outdoors.

In a press conference Monday, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gave some insight as to what this year will look like. The upcoming show will include the flower show entry garden, food bazaar, inspirational learning gardens and a new area for children and families called, “The Kids’ Cocoon & Play Space.”

The event has an economic impact of more than $62 million, and organizers say after the pandemic this year will be better than ever.

“All the amazing things that we have in store for you,” Sam Lemheney with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society said. “I think last year our team did an amazing job, a herculean job of just getting the doors open and getting guests here. This year we’ve been able to put our creative hats in and really think through things and work with the different partners here and really bring to life this park just like it’s never been done before, and I am so excited and I hope you will be too.”

The event will take place at FDR Park from June 11 to June 19.