PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.
PHILADELPHIA COUNTY – The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022
#Chopper3 capturing police procession making their way on I-95 North following this fatal overnight accident. Two State Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 SB near Broad Street around 1AM. The highway remains closed as of 6AM this morning. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/QUP3qdqqkv
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) March 21, 2022
Expect heavy delays in the area as I-95 remains closed in both directions. No word on when the highway will reopen.
#BREAKING I-95 is CLOSED this morning in #SouthPhilly for a serious crash at Broad Street. Closure is NB/SB btwn Broad St & Walt Whitman Bridge. More info coming up on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/G2hi3owVqz
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) March 21, 2022
Stay with CBS3 on-air, online, and streaming on CBS News Philly for the latest on this developing story.