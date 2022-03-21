BREAKINGI-95 In South Philadelphia Closed After 2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Civilian Killed In Crash
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 in South Philadelphia overnight. The crash happened on the southbound lanes near the Broad Street exit, around 12:40 a.m. Monday.

Expect heavy delays in the area as I-95 remains closed in both directions. No word on when the highway will reopen.

