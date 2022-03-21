BREAKING2 Pennsylvania State Police Troopers, Civilian Killed In Crash Along I-95 In South Philly
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jury selection is underway in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson. Attorneys filed into the courthouse Monday morning in Center City.

A grand jury indicted Johnson and his wife in 2020.

Supporters held a prayer service for the councilmember over the weekend. The couple, as well as two other Philadelphia business owners, are facing charges of bribery, honest services fraud, and tax offenses.

Johnson and his wife have denied the allegations.

If convicted, they face decades in prison.