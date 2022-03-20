Villanova Students Feel Good About National Championship Chances After Advancing To Sweet 16: 'I Think We’ll Go All The Way'

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Fans who could not get to Pittsburgh cheered on Villanova at home. Excited students packed a watch party on campus to see the big game.

Villanova University students watched as the Wildcats took on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“Today we’re in Belle Air Terrace getting a little more intimate feel. And then if we make the Sweet 16, which hopefully we do we’ll go over to Mendel Field, which is a giant space for all of us to celebrate,” Matthew Dellegrippo said.

Nova Nation transformed the cafeteria into a room fit for a watch party with a DJ. The room went silent during plays as Collin Gillespie put up three after three.

“As a junior, I wanna see a championship game so we’re on the right track so far,” Andrew Choy said.

But it’s not all fun and games for these students. It may be March Madness but it’s still the middle of the semester.

“I’m just watching the game when it’s on and during the commercials getting the homework done,” Natali Monti said.

Monti had the game on as she was doing her Spanish homework. Her work looked a lot better than her NCAA Tournament bracket.

“Not good. So bad this year, it was busted after the first day,” she added.

In the last minutes of the game, the room was on pins and needles. Anxious faces watched to see if Nova could keep the lead against the Buckeyes. But, the Wildcats pulled away to beat Ohio State, 71-61.

With this win now behind them, students say they’re pretty confident they’ll get another national championship.

“I think we’ll go all the way, I’d love to see us go all the way. I think we’ll get the championship,” one student said.

Until then we’ll watch and wait.