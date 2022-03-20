HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was shot in Havertown, Delaware County after leaving a nearby club early Sunday morning. Police located the woman in the rear of a McDonald’s parking lot.

Police in Haverford Township were tipped off to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. An off-duty detail officer was monitoring a crowd in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s when the officer heard multiple gunshots and called for help.

Investigators believe the gunfire came from a nearby car. It’s not immediately clear why the woman was shot. The gunshot victim’s wound was described as non-life-threatening.

“We reviewed video from the McDonald’s cameras and it appears a fight did start and we saw multiple people running toward what we believe is a fight,” Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said.

Police say the woman told them she had been at Mixers Lounge, a BYOB operation along West Chester Pike near the McDonald’s.

Police described a chaotic scene after shots had been fired with people running toward and away from the area. There were no other reported injuries.

Police say the township has revoked operating permits for Mixers Lounge, temporarily shuttering the business for at least a week.

They also confirm to CBS3 five nuisance complaints have been filed against the business. Investigators say officers with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board were at the lounge last week over complaints about serving alcohol. It wasn’t immediately clear what action, if any, was taken.

The owner of Mixers Lounge told CBS3 no incidents happened inside her establishment and she’s cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators say they were able to obtain surveillance video from numerous angles in the area of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei and Joe Holden contributed to this story.