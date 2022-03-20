PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed that refugees fleeing war in Ukraine aren’t just seeking safety for themselves, but also for their pets.

“I talk a lot on the Pet Project about the human, animal bond because it’s a really strong connection that many people have with their pets,” Erickson said. “And I don’t think it plays out any more graphically than the horrifying things we have been watching in Ukraine in that infuriating invasion of that county. And what it has done to the people there and also to the people’s connections with their pets.”

Erickson added that pet owners should always have a plan in place in case of an emergency evacuation like severe weather, fire, or a natural disaster.

