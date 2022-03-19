WEATHER ALERTSevere Storms To Bring Possible Isolated Tornadoes, Damaging Wind Gusts To Parts Of Region
By CBS3 Staff
RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office has been dispatched to an area near the Ridley Township Marina Saturday due to reports of human remains found in a submerged vehicle, multiple sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden.

Officials believe the remains could be connected to a decades-old missing person’s case.

 

