PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday will be another unseasonably warm day under mostly cloudy skies but a large storm system will cross the area triggering scattered showers throughout the day. Late Saturday afternoon a cold front will begin to cross the Philly area, generating an isolated threat for strong to severe storms that could bring tornadoes and damaging winds to some parts of the region.
ALERTS:
Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) Severe weather today.
- When: Late today through evening 5PM – 10PM
- Where: Entire area *Greatest tornado threat is for all PA counties*
- What: Individual supercell storms. *These can produce tornadoes.
- These will be moving from west to east from the Lehigh Valley to the Shore.
OVERVIEW:
The atmospheric set up changed overnight.
- We will be in the warm sector of the storm and dry much of the day with clouds and some sun.
- Temperatures will rise 20 degrees above average to the low and mid-70’s.
- Humidity will also be increasing today.
- Southwest winds at the surface will increase to 20 mph gust this afternoon.
- Wind speeds will increase at the higher levels of the atmosphere creating spin.
- By late this afternoon the atmosphere will become very unstable and favorable for severe storms.
- As the cold front approaches late today and this evening we will see individual supercell storms develop.
- These can produce isolated tornadoes and damaging winds.