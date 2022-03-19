PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed sitting inside his Palmyra home early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
Officials say Timothy Thomas was in his living room when multiple gunshots struck him in the chest from outside the home. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden and pronounced dead before 4 a.m.
A relative who was inside the home with Thomas was not injured. According to officials, their preliminary investigation suggests there were multiple shooters. They allegedly fled in the direction of the Delaware River.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could help solve this crime is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or police@palmyrapd.org.