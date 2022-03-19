PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence claimed another young life in Philadelphia. Officers are trying to piece together what led up to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in Fairhill.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Javeth Reynoso. He’s the eighth juvenile homicide of the year in Philly. The deadly shooting was captured on camera.

Security video captures the final moments of Javeth Reynoso’s life. The 17-year-old was riding a bicycle in Philly’s Fairhill neighborhood when a gunman in a pickup truck opens fire https://t.co/gugplg0hCu @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/pjX0P2OsmQ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 18, 2022

“Too young,” Carlos Torres said.

As 17-year-old Javeth rode a bicycle, the final moments of his life are seen on security video when a gunman in a pickup truck opens fire, killing him.

“Like, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,'” Torres said.

Torres was sleeping when the gunfire erupted at 2nd and Allegheny Streets in Fairhill around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Woke up, came out, I’ve seen his bike laying on the floor,” Torres said.

Police rushed to the scene, searching for evidence.

“We didn’t find any spent shell casings, but we believe that’s because the shell casings may be in the vehicle that the shots were fired from,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We found one parked vehicle that was struck four times on the driver’s side, and that was a parked vehicle. Right next to that, we found a private residence that a bullet went through the front door and ended up in the living room. Although that property was occupied, no one inside was struck by gunfire.”

Authorities also say the 17-year-old victim was found with a gun on him and he didn’t live in the neighborhood.

“A lot of these youth are influenced by violence perpetuated to them,” Carl Day said. “It’s beyond me just in regards to the accessibility that they have to guns, the type of guns they’re carrying and it’s an uphill battle.”

Day works with youth in the city and is pastor of Culture Changing Christians Worship Center in North Philadelphia.

“Some of these young guys carry guns in fear because again this is the way that they’re settling things right now. It’s terrible, it’s horrible,” Day said.

He adds conflict resolution skills among children are lacking.

“We have to really take back our culture and how we treat each other, transforming within,” Day said.

He’s encouraging parents to have candid conversations with their kids.

No arrests have been made.

So far this year, there have been 106 homicides in the city. That’s a slight increase from this time last year.

With more than 100 homicides so far this year, some are fearful the violence will only get worse as the weather gets warmer.

“It’s senseless. The murders in Philly is getting crazy. It’s senseless. There’s no reason for it,” Torres said.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe, Matt Petrillo, and Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.