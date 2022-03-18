VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Cheers erupted at Villanova Friday. The Wildcats took down the Delaware Blue Hens in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round.

It was quite the local matchup, but in the end, Delaware couldn’t pull off the upset.

A number of Villanova students went to Pittsburgh to support the team in person. Students were loud and proud at the unofficial watch party on campus.

It was a full house at the Connely Center. Just about every seat was filled as students cheered their team on.

It was a slow start for the Nova Wildcats, but a turnaround in the second half had their fellow schoolmates in a frenzy.

Excitement filled the air as one of the top NCAA teams cemented their position in the first round against local challenger and 15-seed Delaware Blue Hens.

This weekend, Villanova will attempt to make a run for its third NCAA championship since 2016.

It took a bit of time for the Cats to gain the lead in Friday’s game, but the support never wavered here on campus.

And they plan to support them all the way to the championship.

“All the way. All the way. It’s a given. It’s a given. Cats all the way, baby,” one fan said.

“I think we’re going to the championship. It’s safe to say. Won by what? 20? Good showing,” another fan said.

“We’re going all the way. We’re going all the way now. If they keep playing the way they’re playing, titles all around,” a fan said.

“My mom is from Delaware and we have a lot of friends from Delaware so they’re talking a lot of smack. It’s been interesting but I’m excited,” Marisa Weber said.

Friendly banter is always good, especially when playing against another local team in such a high-stakes matchup.

Now, Nova can celebrate before prepping for their next game.