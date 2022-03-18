MARCH MADNESS: Tune in to CBS3 on Friday, March 18 at 2:45 p.m. for Villanova-Delaware basketball. CBS3’s Pat Gallen brings the action to you live and behind-the-scenes. Watch the post-game reaction on CBS3 and streaming on CBS News Philly!

VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Villanova students will gather at the Connelly Center at the center of campus to watch the men’s basketball team play against the University of Delaware at 2:45 p.m.

It’s another run to the NCAA championship for Villanova – kind of almost an annual ritual at this point for the Delaware Valley as the men’s basketball team makes their third run for the title since 2016.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats have a local challenger this round – the Delaware Blue Hens., the No. 15 seed. Last night, No. 15 seed St. Peter’s defeated No. 2 seed Kentucky.

The Blue Hens are coming in on a high note from the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament Championship.

And Villanova, a top NCAA team, took home a trophy at the Big East Tournament against Creighton with a huge performance from guard Collin Gillespie.

“Delaware is our most important game because it’s our next game,” Gillespie said. “And that’s our mentality that we have, we don’t talk about championships or anything like that. We kind of just focus on having a growth and becoming the best Villanova basketball team we can by the end.”

“And we know we got a great battle ahead of us with a very experienced, very skilled, well-coached Delaware team, and I think we’re ready we’re looking forward to playing.”

The anticipation is building. Only a few more hours before both teams go head to head.

CBS3 will bring the reaction from students as soon as the game ends.