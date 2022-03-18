MARCH MADNESS: Tune in to CBS3 on Friday, March 18 at 2:45 p.m. for Villanova-Delaware basketball. CBS3’s Pat Gallen brings the action to you live and behind-the-scenes. Watch the post-game reaction on CBS3 and streaming on CBS News Philly!

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The matchup between Villanova and the University of Delaware is like David versus Goliath. Students at Delaware, the No. 15 seed, are hoping for a major upset against the No. 2 seed Wildcats.

On March 8, Delaware beat the University of North Carolina-Wilmington to win the Colonial Athletic Association title. That victory qualified the Blue Hens to take part in the NCAA tournament.

Friday will be the Blue Hens’ first tournament appearance since 2014.

Meanwhile, Villanova is gunning for its third national title since 2016.

Delaware is the underdog in this game, but students that spoke with CBS3 have faith.

They’re excited to see how far the Blue Hens can get.

“I always like to do a March Madness bracket each year, and this is the first year that Delaware has actually made it in since I’ve been here, which is pretty exciting,” Michael Poosikian, a senior at Delaware, said. “So I have them winning my bracket actually over Villanova. Just because I feel like you gotta represent your school when they’re available, even if it’s not super likely. And I feel like crazier things have happened, so I’m really rooting for them.”

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a watch party at the Perkins Student Center, where there will be food and giveaways.

Students are encouraged to wear the school colors, blue and yellow.