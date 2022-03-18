NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The Villanova Wildcats took down the Delaware Blue Hens in the NCAA Tournament Friday, advancing to the round of 32.

It was quite the local matchup, but in the end, Delaware couldn’t pull off the upset.

A large crowd gathered at the watch party at the Perkins Student Center. Students were disappointed with the result. They were hoping for a major upset.

University of Delaware students cheered and waved pom-poms as the Blue Hens made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

“It’s such a fun experience. I’m glad I came out with all my friends. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing since we’re all here in college together,” sophomore Yaren Yusul said.

The Hens were winning earlier in the game, but their lead against the Villanova Wildcats was short-lived.

“It’s kind of typical for a 2-seed to beat a 15-seed. It’s kind of expected with a team like Villanova, especially, a well-coached team like Villanova,” Brandon Kemp said.

Despite the team’s loss, students are just grateful they got to see the Hens perform on the national stage.

“I thought it was very exciting. I thought we pretty much had Villanova in the first half. We were like neck and neck. Unfortunately, I just think that maybe the pressure got to them and towards the end we fell a little bit behind,” Malini Gulati said.

Students are hoping next year the team can make the NCAA Tournament again and redeem themselves by beating Villanova.