PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for ways to make “home sweet home” a little sweeter, we have the place for you. The Philadelphia Home Show is back.
Eyewitness News was at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first day of the show on Friday. The show features over 200 exhibits and celebrity guests.
The event features all kinds of products and services for your home and industry experts in everything from roofing to flooring.
The event runs from March 18-20 and March 25-27.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.