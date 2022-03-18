PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper got his wish and then some. The Phillies have reached a deal with free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, it’s a five-year deal with $100 million.

Castellanos gets $100M for 5 years from Phils — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

Castellanos, 30, is the second big bat the Phillies have added this week after reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper implored management to add another big bat.

Well, they added two.

The Phillies added outfielder and fellow baseball masher Kyle Schwarber earlier in the week.

With Schwarber and now Castellanos in the fold, the Phillies have a formidable core of power hitters to pair with Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins.

Castellanos is coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds in which he hit .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBI.

Confirming multiple reports, including @JonHeyman. Phillies get Nick Castellanos. Five years. 100 mill pending physical. Phils are over tax — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 19, 2022

The signing will put the Phillies over the luxury tax but Castellanos’ bat was too much to pass on as the Phillies look to contend with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and end a 10-year playoff drought.