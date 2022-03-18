CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper got his wish and then some. The Phillies have reached a deal with free agent outfielder Nick Castellanos, according to multiple reports.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, it’s a five-year deal with $100 million.

READ MORE: Jury Selection Begins Next Week In Trial Of Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson

Castellanos, 30, is the second big bat the Phillies have added this week after reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper implored management to add another big bat.

Well, they added two.

READ MORE: Villanova Students Say Wildcats Going 'All The Way' Following NCAA Tournament Win Over Delaware

The Phillies added outfielder and fellow baseball masher Kyle Schwarber earlier in the week.

With Schwarber and now Castellanos in the fold, the Phillies have a formidable core of power hitters to pair with Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins.

Castellanos is coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds in which he hit .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBI.

MORE NEWS: University Of Delaware Students Cheer On Blue Hens In NCAA Tournament

The signing will put the Phillies over the luxury tax but Castellanos’ bat was too much to pass on as the Phillies look to contend with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in the NL East, and end a 10-year playoff drought.