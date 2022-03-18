PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Deadly gun violence claimed another young life in Philadelphia. Officers are trying to piece together what led up to a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in Fairhill.

As of Friday morning, police have not made any arrests. Police believe the teenager was on his bike when he was shot.

Police were called to the scene at the 2nd and Allegheny Streets in Fairhill at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the 17-year-old unresponsive in between two parked cars when they got there.

He was hit multiple times in the torso. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. After interviewing witnesses, police say someone was spotted firing shots from a pickup truck.

Police did not find any spent shell casings at the scene, but they say they most likely landed in the truck after being fired.

“We found one parked vehicle that was struck four times on the driver side, and that was a parked vehicle,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “And right next to that, we found a private residence that a bullet went through the front door and ended up in the living room. Although that property was occupied, no one inside was struck by gunfire.”

Police say that the teenager didn’t live in the neighborhood.

They also told a CBS3 photographer on the scene that when the teen was taken to the hospital, he also had a gun on him.

