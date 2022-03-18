PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new museum in Philadelphia that’s setting social media on fire. It’s the perfect place to take your next viral picture while learning lessons about STEM along the way.

The Museum of Illusions is all about challenging your mind through different perspectives. And it makes for some pretty great social media pictures.

At the new Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia, pictures can be perplexing, and there’s almost always more than meets the eye.

“People really resonate because there’s a lot of interesting, immersive activities to do in this museum,” Rob Cooper, CEO of LOL Entertainment, said.

As educational as it is entertaining, the museum features more than 60 exhibits meant to bend your mind and puzzle your perceptions.

“It’s STEM, science, playing with your mind, etc., but also leaving with a smile on their face,” Cooper said.

“Just have an open mind, be excited that you’re going to get some really cool pictures, but you’re also going to learn a number of things about the exhibits that you’re stepping into,” he added.

One feature in the exhibit is called the boucher chair. It’s a play on forced perspective, showing us that, once again, not everything is what it seems.

“Social media has really provided us with a platform on which to promote the museum. And when folks get really interested and intrigued by the pictures that they’re taking, they want to share them,” Cooper said. “It’s just a natural reaction.”

All that sharing has helped the museum get off to a good start. Organizers are hoping all the viral content they’re helping create, will keep guests coming back for more.

“It’s different, something they haven’t seen before,” Cooper said. “And I think they are interested, they continue to come back with friends, family. Whether it’s their children, it’s their loved ones, it’s their parents, etc., I think they’re just all really jazzed up and excited about something that’s new and something that gives them a little bit of a different perspective and outlook on life.”

It’s all illusions all the time.

The museum is now open seven days a week at 4th and Market Streets.

Click here to buy tickets and learn more about the museum.