DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) – Crozer Health is closing parts of Delaware County Memorial Hospital although it says it is a temporary measure. Crozer Health will suspend its intensive care unit and surgery unit by May 31.
It will also close hospital-based outpatient services by April 5.
The health system blames COVID for causing ongoing staffing issues across the industry.
The Pennsylvania Association of Nurses and Allied Professionals criticized the move.
In a statement, it said, "This is a decision clearly motivated by financial considerations and not by what's best for patient care."