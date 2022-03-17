HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Americans across the country and right here in the Delaware Valley want to do their part and help the people of Ukraine. That includes those behind a South Jersey brewery.

“We saw everything going on in Ukraine and it’s just an atrocity, everything that’s happening over there,” said Mike Geller, owner of Three 3’s Brewing Company.

Brewing up a special recipe to help Ukrainian refugees at Three 3’s Brewing Company in Hammonton.

“We may not be Ukrainian and we may not be from over there, but we still feel for them,” Geller said.

Geller says they wanted to do something and what do they do best? Brew beer of course.

“It’s sort of an opportunity to put something we like to do with a really good cause. I think that was just a really nice marriage of how we can support a community,” Geller said.

While other breweries are making Ukrainian beer, Three 3’s wanted to put its own spin on their contribution, by creating a pilsner called “United We Stand.” All proceeds will be given to Ukrainians in need.

The beer can design was even donated.

“We incorporated ingredients from the U.S., from Canada, from Europe. Something that is kind of accessible. There is nothing that is Ukrainian actually in the beer, more than the style and the spirit of the beer is Ukrainian,” Geller said.

Geller says they chose simple, accessible ingredients so other brewers could make the same beer and spread the same message too.

“You can see how we brewed the beer, put your own little touch and flavor to it to represent your feelings, your brewery and make a beer and donate the profits some way to the Ukraine,” Geller said.

Anything to help Ukrainians overseas.

“To raise as much money and notoriety and respect for what’s going on over there for the people and how hard they are fighting for their country,” Geller said.

The beer will be available on April 22. You can also donate to the cause as well.