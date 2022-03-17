PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly providing false statements regarding a Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act arrest.
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Officer Daniel Levitt was arrested around 10 a.m.
According to the DA's Office, Philadelphia police's Internal Affairs Investigative Support Services completed an audit of VUFA arrests throughout the city in 2021. Investigators found Levitt committed criminal acts and violated department police during an April 28, 2021, VUFA arrest.
Levitt, a 12-year veteran of the department, has been charged with perjury, unsworn false statements and official oppression.
He’s been suspended for 30 days with the intent for dismissal by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.