By CBS3 Staff
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox’s time as an Eagle has come to an end … maybe. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Birds have released the star defensive tackle with a post-June 1 designation.

Garofolo reports Cox was due $18 million in fully guaranteed money at 4 p.m.

The 31-year-old’s time in midnight green may not be over just yet though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are working to sign Cox to a reworked deal.

Cox was selected 12th overall by the Eagles back in 2012 and has been a mainstay on the defense over the last decade.

Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro, is free to sign with another team.