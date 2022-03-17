PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox’s time as an Eagle has come to an end … maybe. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Birds have released the star defensive tackle with a post-June 1 designation.
Fletcher Cox was released by the #Eagles with a post-June 1 designation, sources say. At 4p, $18 million would have become fully guaranteed. Cox is now a free agent but the team and his representatives continue to have discussions about a possible return.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022
Garofolo reports Cox was due $18 million in fully guaranteed money at 4 p.m.
The 31-year-old’s time in midnight green may not be over just yet though.

Eagles are working to bring him back under a reworked contract, per source. But he also can now listen to others. https://t.co/0zVDNawjR6
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are working to sign Cox to a reworked deal.
Cox was selected 12th overall by the Eagles back in 2012 and has been a mainstay on the defense over the last decade.
Cox, a six-time Pro Bowler and 2018 All-Pro, is free to sign with another team.