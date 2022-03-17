PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The madness has officially started. The NCAA Tournament kicked off on Thursday afternoon on CBS3 and with that tipoff falling on St. Patrick’s Day, many are watching the matchups with a pint in their hand.

“Just rooting for a really good tournament and just hoping to see some really good action,” Miguel Mendez said.

As the big dance gets rolling, there are hopes for two-and-half weeks of nonstop action. Eyewitness News was at Yards Brewing Company in Northern Liberties as college basketball fans picked their favorites.

“My nickname with family is Duke so I’ve always had the Duke gear and everything like that for the Blue Devils,” Mendez said.

But with local teams like Delaware and Villanova also in the tournament, there’s got to be a better prediction.

“I’m a Philly guy so Villanova, I’m hoping they bring it home,” Lamar Quattlebaum said. “It’s always good to watch some sports, take your mind away from all the crazy stuff that’s going on.”

In Center City, the difference this year Is people are allowed to be inside.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House will be showing all the March Madness games on their televisions.

Last year, bars were not allowed to be open, so much of the March Madness was outside. That’s all changed this year and bar owners could be happier, including Chris Mullins of McGillin’s.

“There’s a lot of things coming back,” Mullins said. “We have conventions coming back online, we have March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day, and this is really the first holiday in two years where people can kind of let their hair down and party and dance and have a good time.”

Again, the March Madness games have already started, so come on down for a double celebration and a few pints.