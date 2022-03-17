Philly Residents Flock To McGillin's Olde Ale House To Watch March Madness, Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday is a day college basketball fans have been waiting for — the first full day of March Madness. And, adding to the celebratory mood, it’s also, of course, St. Patrick’s Day.
The difference is this year people are allowed to be inside.
McGillin's Olde Ale House will be showing all the March Madness games on their televisions.
Last year, bars were not allowed to be open, so much of the March Madness was outside. That’s all changed this year and bar owners could be happier, including Chris Mullins of McGillin’s.
"There's a lot of things coming back," Mullins said. "We have conventions coming back online, we have March Madness, St. Patrick's Day, and this is really the first holiday in two years where people can kind of let their hair down and party and dance and have a good time."
Again the March Madness games have already started, so come on down for a double celebration and a few pints.