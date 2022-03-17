PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension on Thursday, according to multiple reports. PhillyVoice was the first to report the news.
Roseman is now under contract with the team until 2025. He was currently in the final year of a contract he signed during the summer of 2018.
Roseman is a lightning rod for criticism amongst Eagles fans, but recently the team has been successful with him at the helm. The team won its first Super Bowl during the 2017-18 season and went on to make the playoffs the next two seasons.
The Eagles had a very down year in 2020, but Roseman was able to unload Carson Wentz in a deal that included a first-round pick and select wideout DeVonta Smith in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2021, which led to another playoff berth.
Roseman has set the Eagles up nicely for the future with three first-round picks to use in the NFL Draft on April 28.